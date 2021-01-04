West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: BJP MP’s bad words – we don’t want Mamata Banerjee killed

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: As the time for the assembly elections in West Bengal draws near, the political enthusiasts of the state are increasing. There has been a ruckus between TMC and the BJP that now the bad words of the leaders are also coming out. BJP MP Arjun Singh has given a strange statement, which is expected to increase political mercury more. Also Read – Bihar: BJP MP listened to CM Nitish only on liquor ban, said – is a means of illegal earning

On Sunday, BJP MP Arjun Singh said that his party does not want West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee killed by Abhishek Banerjee for power. During the press conference, Arjun Singh said, "We do not want Mamata Banerjee killed by nephew Abhishek Banerjee to get sympathy from the people of Bengal."

He further said that if Mamata Banerjee is apprehensive about being murdered, then she will have to write a letter to the Prime Minister and get a central agency security cover. Actually, this statement has come at a time when preparations for the assembly elections for 294 seats in West Bengal are in full swing, not only that, the leaders are also making rhetoric against each other. However, the date of the election has not been announced yet.

This is the whole matter, know..

In fact, in December, Subrata Mukherjee, the minister of the Mamta government, had said that if the BJP did not win the assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee could be killed, after which the politics of West Bengal has been hot. There are frequent reports of violent clashes between BJP and Trinamool workers and in which many workers of both sides have also died.