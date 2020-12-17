West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Election preparations begin in West Bengal, Deputy Election Commissioner holds important meeting

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Election Commission has also started preparations for the assembly elections in West Bengal to be held in March-April next year. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain held a meeting with district officials here on Thursday to review the election preparations for the entire state. Also Read – WB Assembly Election 2021: Big disclosure of TMC leaders, why Subhendu Adhikari resigns

Sources close to the Chief Election Officer of West Bengal said that Jain, who arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday night, will communicate with the government officials for the next two days.

It is believed that he will coordinate with the health authorities to get the information related to the need for security measures in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic during the election process.

It is to be noted that earlier the opposition BJP had claimed that a fair and transparent election cannot be under the state administration and hence central forces should be deployed for the election.

The ruling Trinamool Congress rejected the BJP’s claim that it was looking for an excuse for a future defeat. It is to be noted that elections for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly are to be held in April-May next year.