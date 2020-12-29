West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Big statement of Dilip Ghosh- Saurabh Ganguly will have to do this to become CM

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: After former cricketer Saurabh Ganguly met with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Home Minister Amit Shah, the talk of his joining politics has intensified. Meanwhile, many questions are arising as to whether Ganguly will start the political innings in Bengal elections. There are also speculations that he will be BJP’s chief ministerial candidate. Also Read – Are Sourav Ganguly going to join BJP, gave this answer

Meanwhile, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh said during the conversation that before becoming Chief Minister, Saurabh Ganguly will have to join the party. They have to work for the party. Only then can he be a contender for a post. Senior leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress and West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee also put forth their views in this regard. Subrata Mukherjee said that who goes where, who talks with whom, it has nothing to do with politics. If there is any conclusion of the meeting and conversation, then only a response can be given to it.

It is noteworthy that Saurabh Ganguly held talks with the Governor for about an hour in the evening on Sunday in the capital Kolkata. In the evening, Saurav Ganguly went to the Raj Bhavan and stayed there for an hour. From then onwards, it started to speculate that Sourav Ganguly is about to step into politics. In this regard, Dilip Ghosh also said that such people should enter politics. However, so far there has been no statement from Saurabh Ganguly in this regard. BJP has also not said anything clearly.