West Bengal Assembly Polls: Congress set up a committee for the election of Bengal, seat sharing

January 4, 2021
West Bengal Assembly Polls: The Congress has formed a four-member committee in view of the assembly elections to be held in West Bengal this year. Under this, there will be talk about seat sharing and other joint programs with the Left parties. The committee consists of Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, CLP leader Abdul Mannan, former state chief Pradeep Bhattacharya and Nepal Mahato. Also Read – Akhilesh’s clarification on the statement ‘I will not get the vaccine’ – We did not insult anyone

Congress’s West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasad said, “The committee will hold talks with the Left parties regarding seat sharing and joint programs for the West Bengal assembly elections.” The Congress wants to contest more seats. Last time the party contested about 95 seats and now it wants to contest more seats. In this case, the committee will identify the seats and will negotiate with the left parties in view of the final deal. However, the result of Bihar election may hamper the possibility of the party getting more seats.

The Congress failed to perform well in the Bihar elections and the party lost significant seats in Makabale from the ruling NDA, which had an impact on the RJD alliance. In such a situation, there is pressure on the Congress to do better in West Bengal elections.

(Input: IANS)

