West Bengal: BJP MLA claims, TMC staff attacked me, guards stored me, 7 BJP staff injured

Bankura/Kolkata: The BJP on Sunday claimed that its MLA from Sonamukhi (Sonamukhi BJP MLA) in Bankura district, Dibakar Gharami, was once attacked by means of Trinamool Congress (TMC) staff. On the other hand, the police have denied understanding about it. BJP MLA Dibakar Gharami and different BJP staff have been attacked from Sonamukhi of Bankura in West Bengal. Additionally Learn – Kalyan Singh’s situation essential, CM Yogi and Protection Minister may now not acknowledge Rajnath, former Leader Minister

Sonamukhi BJP MLA Dibakar Gharami claims he was once attacked by means of TMC in Bankura "The day before today, when I used to be at a birthday celebration employee's space, TMC staff got here and began shouting slogans. He said- deliberate to assault me however I used to be stored by means of my guards. 7 BJP staff had been injured."

Chief of Opposition within the West Bengal Meeting, Shubhendu Adhikari, in a past due night time tweet, alleged that Gharami was once attacked by means of “trinamool Congress goons” in Manik Bazar panchayat space on Sunday. “Seven BJP staff have been injured within the assault and feature been despatched to Bankura Clinical Faculty Sanatorium,” he acknowledged.

In a tweet, the officer who defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, centered the Leader Minister, pronouncing, “No longer even an MLA is protected within the jungle raj of a non-MLA CM. Horrible.”

On the other hand, Further Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biswas acknowledged he had no details about the incident.