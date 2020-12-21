West Bengal: BJP MP Soumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondal joins TMC, played an important role in husband’s victory

Sujata Mondal Khan Joins TMC: Before the Assembly elections in 2021, politics in West Bengal is taking many kinds of changes. Leaders like Shubhendu Adhikari have left TMC and joined BJP. Now Sujata Mondal, wife of BJP MP Saumitra Khan, has joined the Trinamool Congress. She is going to support Mamata Banerjee in the assembly elections. Also Read – West Bengal: Assembly speaker accepts resignation of BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari

Sujata Mondal is the wife of BJP MP Soumitra Khan in West Bengal. Sujatha played a key role in the victory of her husband Soumitra Khan, who contested on the BJP ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He continuously campaigned for Soumitra. This propaganda was very aggressive. Also Read – Who will be the face of BJP’s CM post in West Bengal? Amit Shah has confirmed

West Bengal: BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondal Khan joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/xBukTrfEWB Also Read – WB Assembly Election 2021: Second day of Amit Shah’s Mission Bengal today, TMC-BJP’s direct battle – ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

Meanwhile, taking a big decision, Sujata has decided to support Mamata Banerjee instead of supporting the party of MP husband Soumitra. Sujatha is a lawyer and a popular name in West Bengal. It is considered a big setback for BJP.