West Bengal: BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy attacked, Kailash Vijayvargiya injured, car glass broken

JP Nadda Convoy Attacked: In West Bengal, the convoy of BJP National President JP Nadda (JP Nadda) has been attacked. Glasses of many cars have been broken in the attack. Stones were thrown at many cars. General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is also reported to be injured. This attack happened when the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda was passing.

JP Nadda is currently in West Bengal. West Bengal has elections next year. JP Nadda's convoy was passing through South 24 Parganas. The convoy was accompanied by several BJP leaders, including BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. When the convoy was passing, a sudden stone pelting occurred.

I have been injured in this attack. The party president's car was also attacked. We strongly condemn it. In the presence of police, goons attacked us. It felt as if we were not in our own country: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya at South 24 Paraganas https://t.co/H6FFf2G8WD pic.twitter.com/KSVIhDzUN8

– ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

