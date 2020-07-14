West Bengal: BJP’s bandh in protest against MLA’s death, roads seen deserted

new Delhi: The West Bengal BJP has called a 12-hour shutdown in the districts of North Bengal today to protest against the death of BJP MLA Devendra Nath Ray. The body of the BJP MLA was found hanging near his village house on Monday. On Tuesday, these pictures of the bandh have come out from Siliguri and Raiganj. The BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday morning, terming it a murder by “TMC goons” on Ray’s death. Also Read – Uma Bharti jumped in political battle of Rajasthan, said- Sachin is the son of Rajesh Pilot, my brother was self-respecting

BJP leader’s body was found hanging near the house, the party accused of murder

Let us know that a legislator of West Bengal Legislative Assembly in North Dinajpur district was found dead on Monday near his house under suspicious circumstances. His family and BJP, claiming his assassination, blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for this. Police said that the body of Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging from the roof of a verandah outside a shop near Bindal village in Hemtabad area of ​​the district. He was about 65 years old. Also Read – VIDEO: Video of Sachin Pilot camp continues, around 16 MLAs seen together

#WestBengal BJP has called 12-hour ‘bandh’ in the districts of North Bengal today to protest over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, whose body was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. Visuals from Siliguri and Raiganj. pic.twitter.com/GJJUsTxldk Also Read – Rajasthan: Shock to Congress, this party said to its MLAs – ‘Do not support Ashok Gehlot, do not stay with Sachin Pilot’ – ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

The family and the state BJP unit demanded a CBI inquiry into the case

Ray had won the assembly elections on a CPI-M ticket from the seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes of Hemtabad, but he joined the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections last year. However, he did not resign from the CPI-M as an MLA. His family and the state BJP unit have demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. West Bengal Police said that a suicide note was found in his shirt pocket, in which he accused two people for his death.

The investigation has been handed over to CID

According to police sources, the investigation of the case has been handed over to the CID, although the order in this regard is yet to be made public. The family of the BJP leader had expressed apprehension of murder, demanding a CBI inquiry into the case. A family member said, “We think it is murder.” It should be investigated by CBI.