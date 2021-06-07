West Bengal: Bomb hurled right through marriage, conflict between two teams, is also purpose to unfold communal rigidity

West Bengal, North 24 Parganas, Crime Information, Wedding ceremony Rite, Communal Rigidity, Information: In West Bengal the day before today, right through a marriage rite, a bomb was once attacked in a conflict between two teams right through a dispute. The police commissioner stated that the aim of the bombing may well be to unfold communal rigidity. The inspection of the subject is happening. In line with the guidelines, a bomb was once hurled at a space within the Jagatdal space of ​​North 24 Parganas district within the marriage rite the day before today, and then there was once a conflict between the 2 teams. Additionally Learn – Process Rip-off in West Bengal: Shut arrest of BJP chief Shubhendu Adhikari, accused of gathering cash within the identify of task

WB: Bomb was once hurled at a space in North 24 Parganas district’s Jagatdal space the day before today Additionally Learn – Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stated, ‘The legislation and order scenario in Bengal could be very being concerned’, summoned the Leader Secretary A conflict took place between 2 teams after a marriage rite was once attacked by means of a bomb. The aim of bombing is also to unfold communal rigidity. The probe is on: Barrackpore Police Commissioner percent.twitter.com/2289mOLgGd – ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Guns and explosives seized in Birbhum district, two accused arrested

Police on Sunday arrested two individuals in West Bengal’s Birbhum district and seized an enormous cache of fingers, ammunition and explosive subject matter from their ownership. This knowledge was once given by means of the police. In accordance with a tip-off, the Particular Activity Drive (STF) of West Bengal Police with the assistance of native legislation enforcers intercepted a truck sporting 5 pistols, 10 magazines, 30 cartridges and 20 kg of explosives in Suri, District Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathi stated. The fabric was once confiscated. He stated that two accused were arrested and additional investigation is on.