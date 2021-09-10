West Bengal By means of-Polls: CM Mamata Banerjee information nomination for Bhawanipur seat

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday filed her nomination papers for the Bhawanipur Meeting by-election to be hung on 30 September. Trinamool Congress supremo will problem BJP’s Priyanka Tibriwal and Left Entrance’s Shreejib Biswas on this by-election. The election effects can be introduced on October 3. Allow us to let you know that within the meeting elections held in April-Might this yr, she contested and misplaced from Nandigram seat in opposition to BJP chief and previous best friend Shubhendu Adhikari.Additionally Learn – WB Meeting By means of-Polls: Priyanka Tibriwal of BJP will contest in opposition to Mamta Banerjee, applicants declared on 3 seats

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee information nomination for by-polls to Bhabhanipur seat BJP and CPI-M have fielded Priyanka Tibrewal and Srijib Biswas respectively in opposition to the CM %.twitter.com/LSvB1Zdfyk – ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

Additionally Learn – Bengal By means of-Ballot: Mamta Banerjee will record nomination from Bhawanipur meeting seat lately, who’s the BJP candidate?

BJP introduced the identify of Priyanka Tibriwal in opposition to Mamta lately

The Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration has launched the listing of 3 applicants for the West Bengal meeting by-election, during which the birthday party has fielded Okay Priyanka Tibriwal in opposition to CM Mamta Banerjee from Bhawanipur meeting seat. Additionally Learn – Rape of a minor by means of taking him to other accommodations for 4 days, ladies helped the accused BJP-JDU leaders

To stay at the submit of Leader Minister, one has to win the by-election.

Banerjee, who misplaced the meeting elections in Nandigram, must win the by-election to proceed as the manager minister. Banerjee is a resident of Bhawanipur and gained this seat two times in 2011 and 2016. She contested and misplaced from Nandigram seat in opposition to BJP chief and previous best friend Shubhendu Adhikari within the meeting elections held in April-Might this yr. After the defeat in Nandigram, the cupboard chief within the state and TMC MLA from Bhawanipur Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay gave up his seat for leader minister.

Those are the 3 applicants of BJP within the state

BJP has introduced the names of 3 applicants for the by-elections to be hung on 3 meeting seats within the state. BJP has introduced Priyanka Tibriwal to contest from Bhawanipur in opposition to TMC Leader Mamata Banerjee. The birthday party has fielded Milan Ghosh from Samserganj and Sujit Das from Jangipur. Along side Bhawanipur, by-elections can be hung on September 30 on two meeting seats in Murshidabad – Samsherganj and Jangipur. Vote casting in each those seats was once canceled because of the demise of applicants within the meeting elections held previous this yr.

Trinamool MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay had left the seat for Mamata

The Bhawanipur seat necessitated the by-election because of the resignation of Trinamool MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. He has vacated this seat in order that Banerjee can win the election from there and get the club of the meeting.

Vote casting can be hung on September 13, 3, the final date for nominations

Allow us to tell that the notification for vote casting in those 3 seats was once issued on 6 September and the nomination procedure has began. The final date for nomination is 13 September. Counting of votes will happen on October 3.

Shrijib Vishwas Bhavani from CPI(M) meeting elections

The Left Entrance had introduced two days in the past on Wednesday that CPI(M) chief Shreejib Biswas Bhavani could be its candidate for the meeting elections, the place West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee has lately entered the fray as a Trinamool Congress candidate.