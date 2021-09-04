West Bengal By way of Polls 2021: Announcement of by-election dates in Bengal, TMC breathes a sigh of aid, know the explanation

West Bengal By way of Polls 2021: The Election Fee of India has introduced the dates for the by-elections for 3 seats in West Bengal and one in Odisha. After this announcement through the Election Fee, Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress and its leader Mamata Banerjee have were given a large aid. The risk looming over the seat of TMC leader and West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee is now avoided. By way of-polls to Kolkata’s Bhawanipur meeting seat can be hung on September 30. Mamta Banerjee goes to contest from this seat.Additionally Learn – TMC chief Mukul Roy admitted to Kolkata’s SSKM Medical institution after complaining of chest ache

Know when and the place votes can be solid

Consistent with the Election Fee, in conjunction with Bhawanipur in West Bengal, by-elections can be held in Samserganj and Jangirpur and Pipli (Odisha) on September 30. The counting of votes for the by-election can be hung on October 3. September 13 would be the ultimate date for submitting nominations and applicants can withdraw their nominations prior to September 16.

The Election Fee acknowledged that bearing in mind the constitutional requirement and the particular request of the state of West Bengal, it's been determined to carry the by-election for Bhawanipur (conventional seat of Mamata Banerjee). Very strict norms had been made through the fee as an excessive precaution to offer protection to in opposition to corona.

Allow us to tell that by-elections are to be held in seven seats in Bengal, they’re Jangipur and Samserganj in Murshidabad, Gosaba in 24 South Parganas, Kharagpur in South Medinipur, Shantipur in Nadia, Dinhata and Bhawanipur in Cooch Behar. However the Election Fee has introduced the dates of elections for handiest 3 seats at the present.

TMC breathed a sigh of aid with the announcement of the Election Fee

With this announcement of the Election Fee, Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress, TMC in Bengal have breathed a sigh of aid. TMC used to be united day and evening to carry the by-election on Mamta’s seat. The cause of this used to be that if Mamta Banerjee isn’t ready to turn out to be a member of the meeting through November 5, then she must step down from the submit of Leader Minister. In this type of state of affairs, as this date used to be getting nearer, the restlessness of the Trinamool Congress used to be expanding, whilst the BJP used to be opposing the by-election bringing up Corona.