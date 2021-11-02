West Bengal Bypoll Consequence LIVE: TMC’s ‘Didi’ will get lead in all 4 seats, staff immersed in birthday party, watch VIDEO

West Bengal Bypoll Consequence LIVE: Counting of votes for the by-elections for 3 Lok Sabha and 29 meeting seats is happening from 8 am lately. Elections had been held for 4 meeting seats in West Bengal, the result of which might be going to return lately and the counting of votes is happening on the counting facilities. Within the effects to this point, Trinamool Congress is main in all of the 4 meeting constituencies of West Bengal. This knowledge has been gained from preliminary tendencies.Additionally Learn – West Bengal Bypoll Consequence 2021 Reside Replace: Counting continues for all 4 seats, did Didi’s magic or somebody else will win

The 3 rounds of counting that started at 8 am are actually over and after 3 rounds of counting, Trinamool candidate Udayan Guha is main over his nearest rival BJP's Ashok Mandal by way of over 29,000 votes.

Trinamool Congress got here forward in all of the 4 seats, and then enthusiasm is being noticed a few of the birthday celebration staff. The employees are dancing and making a song, celebrating. They're blowing Gulal like Holi.

TMC staff rejoice outdoor a counting centre in Dinhata, Cooch Behar because the birthday celebration leads on all 4 seats within the by-polls to the State Meeting. TMC's Udayan Guha is main in Dinhata with 96,537 votes to this point.

Allow us to inform you that Udayan Guha of TMC, who used to be headed for victory, misplaced the election towards a chosen officer of BJP within the ultimate meeting elections. The TMC had relied on him and gave him a price tag to contest towards the BJP. However Guha misplaced the election by way of a margin of 57 votes. Alternatively, the BJP’s Nishit Adhikari, who gained from this seat, made up our minds to proceed as MP after profitable the election and therefore resigned from the publish of MLA.

After his resignation, re-elections had been held right here and this time having a look on the setting to this point, it sort of feels that Guha will win the election.