West Bengal Bypoll Outcome: TMC goes to win by-polls with massive votes, those that misplaced will now win

West Bengal Bypoll Outcome : Trinamool Congress is heading in opposition to a thumping victory within the by-elections to 4 meeting seats in West Bengal. In Cooch Behar's Dinhata and South 24 Parganas's Gosaba, the ruling celebration's applicants have led by way of over one lakh votes. In step with the most recent studies, the ruling celebration is main by way of 1,01,509 votes in Dinhata. Trinamool Congress's Udayan Guha, who misplaced to a chosen BJP professional by way of a margin of handiest 57 votes within the ultimate meeting election, is ready to go into the state meeting for the 3rd time.

Subrata Mandal of Trinamool Congress is heading in opposition to a report victory margin in Gosaba in South 24 Parganas. Mandal is main over his nearest rival BJP's Palash Rana by way of a margin of one,33,318. Counting tendencies additionally recommend that the ruling Trinamool Congress is not just going to seize the Shantipur seat of Nadia from the BJP, however could also be going to win very easily in Khardha in North 24 Parganas.

Birthday celebration of victory in TMC, watch video….

#WATCH | TMC employees have a good time out of doors a counting centre in Dinhata, Cooch Behar because the celebration leads on all 4 seats within the by-polls to the State Meeting. TMC’s Udayan Guha is main in Dinhata with 96,537 votes to this point.#WestBengalBypolls %.twitter.com/k0GyQ3XC87 – ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

Trinamool Congress’s Brajkishore Goswami is main by way of 19,975 votes over his nearest rival BJP’s Niranjan Biswas after the 7th spherical of counting. So then again, former minister Sovondev Chattopadhyay has additionally taken a relaxed lead in Khardha in North 24 Parganas. Chattopadhyay is main by way of 38,975 votes over his nearest rival Debajyoti Das (Subho) of CPI(M). Pleasure Saha of BJP has slipped to the 3rd place with 10,250 votes.

Chattopadhyay, who gained from Bhawanipur within the meeting elections, had resigned to make room for Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee.