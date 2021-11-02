West Bengal Bypoll Outcome: TMC of ‘Didi’ received one seat, main in 3 seats, staff immersed in birthday celebration, see VIDEO

West Bengal Bypoll Outcome : Counting of votes for the by-elections for 3 Lok Sabha and 29 meeting seats is occurring from 8 am nowadays. Elections have been held for 4 meeting seats in West Bengal, the result of which can be going to return nowadays and the counting of votes is occurring on the counting facilities. Within the effects thus far, Trinamool Congress is main in the entire 4 meeting constituencies of West Bengal. This knowledge has been gained from preliminary tendencies.Additionally Learn – West Bengal Bypoll Outcome 2021 Reside Replace: Didi’s magic once more in Bengal, profitable two seats; robust lead on two

TMC received in Gosaba meeting constituency, main in last 3 seats, counting of votes is occurring. Additionally Learn – Bhabanipur bypolls: Calcutta HC refuses to stick, Bhawanipur bypolls can be hung on thirtieth handiest, BJP can be surprised – Didi satisfied

This (West Bengal bypoll outcome) was once anticipated, we fought a excellent struggle, we’re profitable very easily. The additional the BJP is going, the simpler it’s for democracy. Persons are indignant with their executive…Our birthday celebration directed that there will have to be no violence after the elections, not anything will occur. Additionally Learn – West Bengal By means of Election 2021: Votes can be solid on September 30 for 3 seats, declared a public vacation

Birthday celebration of victory in TMC, watch video….

#WATCH | TMC staff rejoice out of doors a counting centre in Dinhata, Cooch Behar because the birthday celebration leads on all 4 seats within the by-polls to the State Meeting. TMC’s Udayan Guha is main in Dinhata with 96,537 votes thus far.#WestBengalBypolls percent.twitter.com/k0GyQ3XC87 – ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

Allow us to inform you that Udayan Guha of TMC, who was once headed for victory, misplaced the election towards a chosen officer of BJP within the final meeting elections. The TMC had relied on him and gave him a price ticket to contest towards the BJP. However Guha misplaced the election through a margin of 57 votes. On the other hand, the BJP’s Nishit Adhikari, who received from this seat, determined to proceed as MP after profitable the election and therefore resigned from the put up of MLA.

After his resignation, re-elections were held right here and this time taking a look on the setting thus far, it sort of feels that Guha will win the election.