Suri (West Bengal): In Birbhum district of West Bengal, two teams of Trinamool Congress clashed and all the way through this nation bombs had been hurled. Six folks had been injured on this incident. Resources gave this knowledge. Resources stated that the incident happened in Gaara-Padoma village of Dubrajpur police station house when a group from the workplace of Block Construction Officer was once roaming within the house to survey the federal government housing scheme.

He advised that country-made bombs had been thrown and guns had been extensively utilized all the way through the incident. Six folks had been injured on this, who've been admitted to Suri Health center for remedy. Superintendent of Police Nagendranath Tripathi stated, "Seven folks had been arrested in reference to the incident. Two guns had been recovered. The location is underneath keep an eye on."

It was once stated on behalf of the Trinamool Congress that it has not anything to do with the violence. Birthday celebration's district leader Anubrata Mandal stated, "It was once no longer a political conflict. Police must take important motion." Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration MLA from Dubrajpur Anoop Saha claimed that the conflict happened between two teams of Trinamool Congress.