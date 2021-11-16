West Bengal: CM Mamta Banerjee launches ‘Duare Ration Scheme’, 10 crore other people will receive advantages

Kolkata: Inaugurating the ‘Duare Ration Scheme’ on Tuesday, West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that this would receive advantages about 10 crore other people of the state. Allow us to tell that Banerjee had introduced this scheme earlier than the meeting elections held in March-April this 12 months.Additionally Learn – Pita Ne Beti Se Kiya Rape: Frustrated by way of the affection marriage, the daddy gave any such dreadful punishment to the daughter, realizing that the soul will tremble

Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that her executive has determined to extend the fee for ration sellers from Rs 75 to Rs 150 in keeping with quintal. Whilst launching the scheme at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, the Leader Minister stated, this 'Duare Ration Scheme' will assist 10 crore other people of the state. I'd request the entire ration sellers to make it a good fortune…Many states are looking to emulate the schemes of West Bengal.

Banerjee had introduced this scheme earlier than the meeting elections held in March-April this 12 months, beneath which sellers would ship ration to the houses of the beneficiaries. He stated that the federal government will supply monetary help of 1 lakh rupees every to about 21,000 ration sellers to shop for automobiles for the association of offering ration to the folk.

The Leader Minister asked the ration broker to not manner the court docket objecting to the scheme. A bunch of ration distributors had moved the Calcutta Top Court docket towards the scheme however their petition was once rejected. On the match, Banerjee additionally introduced a ‘WhatsApp Chatbot’ and a cellular utility, ‘Khaya Saathi: Amar Ration Cellular App’ for the Meals and Provides Division of the state executive. Via this app, other people will have the ability to get details about how one can observe for ration card and how one can do it. (enter language)