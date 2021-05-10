West Bengal cupboard swearing: Mamta Banerjee’s new cupboard, 43 ministers sworn in

West Bengal cupboard swearing, Information: As a way to shape TMC govt for the 3rd time in West Bengal, 43 TMC leaders had been sworn in as ministers to enroll in Mamta Banerjee’s cupboard nowadays. In a easy rite held on the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has administered the oath of workplace and secrecy to the brand new ministers of the West Bengal govt. Throughout this time, CM Banerjee used to be provide with the main MLAs and leaders of his birthday celebration. Additionally Learn – Petrol- Diesel Costs As of late 10 Would possibly 2021: Diesel-Petrol Costs Building up, See As of late’s Charges

Within the Raj Bhavan, ministers had been sworn in following the ideas of Kovid. Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee wrote to PM Narendra Modi, said- provide oxygen, in a different way folks will die

Addressing the swearing-in rite of the ministers, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhad stated, “Other people in democracy have determined to vote so they’ve to pay for his or her lives and human rights.” In case your vote reasons your loss of life, sabotage and loot of belongings, then it’s the finish of democracy. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Violence: MHA’s staff reached Raj Bhavan taking inventory of post-election violence in West Bengal

Kolkata: The swearing-in rite of Mamata Banerjee’s cupboard to start out at Raj Bhavan in a while %.twitter.com/9WUQlSOuZt – ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 10, 2021

Let me let you know that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee used to be sworn in because the Leader Minister of West Bengal on Wednesday for the 3rd consecutive time after a landslide victory within the West Bengal Meeting elections. Governor Jagdeep Dhankad administered the oath of workplace and secrecy to him at a easy rite held at Raj Bhavan amidst the rising outbreak of Kovid-19.

In democracy, folks determined to vote, so they’ve to pay for his or her lives and human rights. In case your vote reasons your loss of life, belongings sabotage and loot, then that is the top of democracy: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar %.twitter.com/WB0lRdQ9nA – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) Would possibly 10, 2021

The Trinamool Congress has registered a landslide victory, profitable 213 seats on this 12 months’s meeting elections. BJP has were given 77 seats. The Congress and the Left may just now not even open their account. There are a complete of 294 meeting seats within the state, although 292 elections had been held. Two applicants died prior to the elections in Jangipur and Shamsherganj meeting seats. Because of this, elections may just now not be held in each those seats.