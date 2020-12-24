West Bengal Election 2021: BJP is making this strategy to penetrate the fort of TMC, for every seat ….

West Bengal Election 2021: All the parties are busy preparing for the next year’s Bengal assembly elections. In Bengal, the BJP is trying to win its place by removing the Trinamool (TMC). BJP wants to adopt Yogi model in Bengal. Just like the BJP had made a dent in Uttar Pradesh, just as it is now eyeing the TMC. BJP is now planning to deploy a leader for every assembly seat. Also Read – Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of vandalizing and attacking Delhi Jalboard headquarters

There are a total of 294 assembly seats in Bengal. If some officials associated with this are believed, then the BJP is now eyeing 294 seats in the Bengal Assembly. She can send as many leaders to Bengal soon. This number is too large. It will not be possible to send so many leaders only from the center. Therefore, speculations are being made that the leaders of other states will also join it. Recently Home Minister Amit Shah (Amit Shah) Promised that they would win 200 seats in the 2021 Bengal election.

According to sources, MPs and MLAs from various states can be sent to Bengal to assume the responsibility of elections, but there is no information of the time. There is also news that after Bihar and Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will now campaign in Bengal.

West Bengal cannot be transformed into Gujarat: Mamta

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that people will not allow this to happen if the BJP is repeatedly claiming to implement the Gujarat model of development in the state after winning the next assembly elections in West Bengal. Mamta said in a program a day ago that slogans of national anthem, national anthem and ‘Jaihind’ were all given to the world from West Bengal. A bitter critic of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress chief (TMC) said, ‘Bengal values ​​excellence and merit. We cannot allow it to be converted into Gujarat.