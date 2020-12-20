Entertainment

West Bengal Elections 2021: Amit Shah during the road show- ‘Give us a chance, in 5 years we will make Bengal sonar bangla’

December 20, 2020
2 Min Read

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders on Sunday held a road show in Bolpur area of ​​Birbhum district to show their strength ahead of next year’s assembly elections in West Bengal. During the road show, Amit Shah once again repeated the talk of ‘Sonar Bangla’. Also Read – Photos: BJP’s mission Bengal, Amit Shah thundered on Mamta didi after eating pulses and rice at Lokayak’s house

Amit Shah said that once give a chance to BJP, we will keep Sonar Bangla in 5 years. He said that never seen a road show like today. This road show shows the confidence of the people of Bengal towards Narendra Modi ji (PM Modi). This symbolizes the public’s anger towards Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah, along with BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, was standing on the stage on a lorry and shook hands and accepted the greetings of the people. During this time, supporters of the saffron party were raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ and Amit Shah Zindabad. Hundreds of people standing on the roadside greeted the Home Minister while passing by.

It is known that in the next year West Bengal Assembly Elections, the BJP has set a target of winning 200 plus out of 294 seats. For this, Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda are working hard to break them.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.