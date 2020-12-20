West Bengal Elections 2021: Amit Shah during the road show- ‘Give us a chance, in 5 years we will make Bengal sonar bangla’

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders on Sunday held a road show in Bolpur area of ​​Birbhum district to show their strength ahead of next year’s assembly elections in West Bengal. During the road show, Amit Shah once again repeated the talk of ‘Sonar Bangla’. Also Read – Photos: BJP’s mission Bengal, Amit Shah thundered on Mamta didi after eating pulses and rice at Lokayak’s house

Give one chance to Narendra Modi. We will make 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah at a roadshow in Bolpur. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/v6eBv9u9T7
– ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

Amit Shah said that once give a chance to BJP, we will keep Sonar Bangla in 5 years. He said that never seen a road show like today. This road show shows the confidence of the people of Bengal towards Narendra Modi ji (PM Modi). This symbolizes the public’s anger towards Mamata Banerjee.

This roadshow shows the anger of Bengal's public towards Mamata didi: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Bolpur. #WestBengal https://t.co/wkE8yzKfDz
– ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah, along with BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, was standing on the stage on a lorry and shook hands and accepted the greetings of the people. During this time, supporters of the saffron party were raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ and Amit Shah Zindabad. Hundreds of people standing on the roadside greeted the Home Minister while passing by.

It is known that in the next year West Bengal Assembly Elections, the BJP has set a target of winning 200 plus out of 294 seats. For this, Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda are working hard to break them.