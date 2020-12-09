West Bengal Elections: JP Nadda’s challenge to Mamata Banerjee, says – Home contact campaign will start from CM area

West Bengal Elections: 2021 Assembly elections are due in Bengal. Though the election is still a few months away, the electoral movement has intensified. Political parties are slowly getting involved in the election campaign. BJP has also started its strategy for Bengal elections. Today, the BJP national president directly challenged the Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and said that the BJP will start its electoral home connectivity campaign from CM Mamta’s area. Also Read – Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health News: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was taken to hospital

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will launch a 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan' from Kalighat area of ​​Kolkata on Wednesday in view of the West Bengal assembly elections. Significantly, in Kalighat area, there is the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In Nadda Hastings, who came here on a two-day tour of the state, will inaugurate the election control room and party headquarters in nine districts.

Nadda will visit people in the vicinity of Chief Minister Banerjee's residence, homes on Girish Mukherjee Road, as part of the 'Home Contact Campaign'. This program of meeting people from door to door is part of the BJP's 'No more injustice' campaign.

A senior party leader said that the BJP president would also perform puja at the Kalighat temple. He will preside over a meeting of state BJP leaders. The party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and vice president Mukul Roy will also take part in it.

Nadda will also visit the Diamond Harbor Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. This is the area of ​​Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of Mamata Banerjee.

(Input: agency)