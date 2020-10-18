West Bengal: Government employee arrested for taking bribe in lieu of desired posting

An employee of the West Bengal government has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for getting desired postings from fellow employees and getting them transferred. An official gave this information. The state’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested the said employee on Friday in connection with the investigation of a posting and transfer gang. Also Read – Pradip Ghosh death: veteran actor Pradeep Ghosh, who left the world, was infected with Kovid-19

The ACB official said, “The accused promised to get the desired postings and transfers to the employees of various government departments of the state and took money from them. He did all this while being posted to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in 2019. We are investigating the matter. ‘ Also Read – Officer caught hanging bribe of Rs 1.10 crore hanged in jail cell

The accused was a member of the West Bengal State Government Employees Union supported by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Now he is associated with the Paschimbanga Employees Council of the BJP. The official said that the accused was produced in the court on Saturday from where he was sent to ACB custody till October 20. Also Read – Bengal CID is plotting to implicate me in Manish Shukla murder case: Arjun Singh

