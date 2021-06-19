West Bengal Governor Dhankhar meets House Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, leaves from place of abode

West Bengal Governor arrives in Delhi (West Bengal Governor) Jagdeep Dhankhar (Jagdeep Dhankhar) Has met Union House Minister Amit Shah at his place of abode earlier than returning to the state on Friday. This assembly took about 1 to at least one and a part hours. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has left from his place of abode after assembly House Minister Amit Shah. Additionally Learn – Door to door ration scheme: Heart once more instructed Delhi govt, ‘First set up E-PoS apparatus in ration stores’

Allow us to inform you that previous on Thursday additionally Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had met Amit Shah. He’s believed to have briefed the House Minister in regards to the regulation and order scenario within the state, from the place a number of incidents of post-poll violence were reported. Additionally Learn – Kolkata: ‘Pass Again’ posters in opposition to Kailash Vijayvargiya out of doors BJP administrative center, create ruckus

Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves from the place of abode of Union House Minister Amit Shah after assembly him nowadays. percent.twitter.com/DMtuIkUoVW Additionally Learn – Have written to the Top Minister three times, asking him to carry again Dhankhar from the state: Mamata Banerjee – ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

Ahead of assembly the Union House Minister, the Governor had tweeted on his legit Twitter take care of and stated, Governor West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Union House Minister Shri Amit Shah at his legit place of abode at 11 am nowadays earlier than returning to Kolkata within the afternoon.

Allow us to tell that Governor Dhankhar had come to Delhi on Tuesday. An afternoon earlier than he left Kolkata, a delegation of BJP MLAs had given him a petition over the alleged deteriorating regulation and order within the state. Dhankhar had additionally written a letter to West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee on this regard and accused her of maintaining silent at the post-poll violence within the state and now not taking steps to rehabilitate the affected folks.

The governor had additionally shared this letter on Twitter, which used to be criticized through the state house division and referred to as it a contravention of all established laws.