West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has a big charge on Mamta Government, said – Raj Bhavan is being spied on

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Raj Bhavan is being monitored and the move is “reducing the sanctity of the institution.” With this allegation, the already strained relationship with the Governor’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to worsen. Dhankhar has claimed this amid the ongoing tussle with the Trinamool Congress government in the state over the past year on various issues. He said that there is an atmosphere of anarchy in the state. Also Read – Domestic Flights in Lockdown: Restrictions on flights coming to Kolkata from these 6 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, know when flights will start

Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress reacted sharply to the Governor’s allegation and said that such surveillance activity comes under the purview of ‘their boss of Gujarat’. “I want to tell all of you that the Raj Bhavan is under surveillance,” Dhankhar said in the press conference. This reduces the purity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to preserve its purity. ” Also Read – Some clashes in West Bengal over the Ram temple celebration amid lockdown

He said, “I have started a serious and important investigation in this case. The integrity of the functioning of the Raj Bhavan will have to be maintained. ”Dhankhar, however, did not say what kind of monitoring the Raj Bhavan is being monitored. He said, “Under constitutional rules, I will not be a victim of any surveillance, whatever its design. Those who have done this will have to pay the price under the law. My internal investigation will be completed soon. ” Also Read – Naxalite attack in West Bengal, BSF jawan dies in Saharanpur district

The governor also talked about the leaking of confidential documents. However, there was no response from the state government to this claim of Dhankar. However, on his claim of surveillance, Trinamool Congress MP and spokesperson Mahua Mitra said, “Uncleji now claims that he and the Raj Bhavan complex are under surveillance.” Believe me, your Gujarat bosses do this job better than any other, any of us would be a novice. ”

The Governor expressed ‘sadness’ at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and members of her cabinet at the traditional ‘At Home’ organized on the occasion of Independence Day at her official residence Raj Bhavan. He said that less than 35 dignitaries were invited due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Dhankhar said, “It is very sad for me … I was constantly communicating with the state government through the Chief Minister and told him repeatedly that the program would be strictly followed by Kovid-19 rules and organized with minimum guests. “He said,” This program would have been an opportunity to pay proper tribute to our freedom fighters if the Chief Minister and members of the executive were involved. It has set a bad example. “

It is worth noting that after the official program was held on Saturday morning to celebrate Independence Day, the Chief Minister had gone to Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor, but she did not attend ‘At Home’. Denying the Governor’s claim, Moitra shared a document on Twitter, according to which 96 people were invited to the Raj Bhavan. He tweeted, “Uncle, please put the whole truth in front, the Honorable Chief Minister went to the Raj Bhavan before the Tea Party and stayed there for an hour with you….”

Dhankar said, “It is not a sign of democracy or independence”, referring to the many deadlock that has arisen with the Mamata Banerjee government of the state since assuming the responsibility of the Governor of West Bengal a year ago. As per the scheduled program, the doors were locked, when he went to the university, the vice-chancellor’s chamber was locked while he is the ex-officio chancellor.

The governor said that on the day of Constitution Day, he was called for an address at the sixth place. He said, “I will pray to God that there should be a sense of respect for the Constitution.” Dhankhar said, “August 15 was another day of grief for me. There were cases of political violence and assassination for hoisting the national flag. “We are in a state of anarchy.” The situation is already alarming to the level of warning. “