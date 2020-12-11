West Bengal Governor’s ‘warning’ to Mamata Banerjee – don’t play CM with fire

The relationship between West Bengal’s Mamta government and the governor has become more intense since the attack on BJP president JP Nadda. In connection with this incident, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned Mamata Banerjee’s remarks that the BJP was consistently calling it an external party and asked her to stay away from politics which undermines the national fabric. Also Read – MBBS Seats Increase: In this state, MBBS seats increased to 4 thousand, CM gave this information

On Friday, he said that he has sent a report to the central government regarding the violent attack on BJP President JP Nadda's convoy. He also criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the deteriorating law and order in the state. He said that it is shameful that the incident on Nadda happened on the day of International Human Rights Day.

At the press conference held at Raj Bhavan, the governor said, "I have sent my report to the Center, the contents of which cannot be shared here." He alleged that those violating the law have the protection of police and administration and Any opposition opposition is being crushed.

Dhankhar said, “The Governor is not a post office… He cannot be confined in the Raj Bhavan when there is a violation of human rights.” He said, “The Governor will comply with his oath no matter what happens.” It is their duty to protect the Constitution.

Dhankhar said that the Chief Minister is also under constitutional provisions and he will have to work according to the constitution. Referencing Mamata Banerjee’s remarks that BJP is an external party, Dhankar said that India’s citizenship is one and the politics of local versus outsider must be stopped. He alleged that a section of bureaucrats is acting as a ‘political servant’ while he is getting salary from the public money.

The Governor said, “Accountability will be fixed.” He told Mamata Banerjee not to play with fire. He said, “The law and order in the state is deteriorating with each passing day. Nothing is happening despite the chief minister and the administration being alarmed. “Dhankar Kar said that the chief minister’s” irresponsible “attitude towards the Raj Bhavan indicates that governance is not going on as per the constitution.

