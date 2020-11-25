West Bengal has turned into another Kashmir, terrorists are getting arrested every day here: BJP leader Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday gave rise to a new controversy by calling Bengal the ‘second Kashmir’. Ghosh was addressing a ‘Cha-Chakra’ (a clear talk session over a cup of tea) program in Birbhum. Also Read – If you have courage in BJP, arrest me, I will get TMC to win from jail too: Mamta Banerjee

BJP leader Ghosh said, “Bengal has turned into another Kashmir. Every day terrorists are being arrested from different districts. Everyday illegal bomb-making factories are being searched. ” Also Read – Rajya Sabha Election 2020: Paswan’s Rajya Sabha seat will be a test of trust between BJP and JDU

At the same time, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy said, “As the state BJP president gets closer to the election, he is making baseless and irresponsible statements. ” Also Read – ‘BJP will form government in Maharashtra in next 2-3 months, preparations have been made’

Senior Congress leader and party’s Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Bhattacharya also rejected Ghosh’s claim.

The head of the BJP’s state unit said that false cases were being filed against BJP workers across the state. Ghosh said, “Many development projects are coming to a standstill due to the state government.”

BJP state president Ghosh said, “There is a Narendra Modi-led government at the center and if Bengal comes to power, all developmental projects will be brought on fast track.”