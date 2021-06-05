West Bengal Information: After Bengal victory, huge reshuffle in TMC, giant duty for CM Mamata’s nephew

West Bengal Information Replace: After the victory of Trinamool Congress (TMC) within the West Bengal Meeting elections, there was a large exchange within the group stage within the birthday party. In a very powerful assembly of the birthday party hung on Saturday, MP Abhishek Banerjee used to be appointed because the Nationwide Common Secretary of TMC. Abhishek is the nephew of Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee. This determination used to be taken within the running committee of TMC held for the primary time after the meeting elections. Additionally Learn – Mamata Banerjee, who referred to as the PM’s assembly disrespectful, has now written a letter to Narendra Modi, what is alleged in it?

Cupboard Minister Partha Chatterjee, who used to be provide within the assembly, advised that Trinamool Congress has made up our minds to amplify the group out of doors Bengal. After the assembly, Chatterjee stated in a press convention that the birthday party has supported the coverage of 1 individual, one publish. He stated that Abhishek Banerjee, who turned into the nationwide common secretary, would now surrender from the publish of juvenile wing of TMC and used to be changed through Sayoni Ghosh. Additionally Learn – Narada Sting Case: Drama went on right through the day, overdue night time Top Courtroom canceled the bail of TMC leaders

In a similar fashion, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh has been appointed because the president of TMC’s Mahila Morcha unit. MP Dola Sen has been appointed because the President of the Indian Nationwide Trinamool Industry Union Congress (INTTU). Celebration veteran Purnendu Basu has been made the president of the farmers’ unit of TSMI. First-time MLA and previous movie director Raj Chakraborty has been made in-charge of TMC’s cultural mobile. Additionally Learn – TMC’s query to the Election Fee, ‘Why didn’t make Kovid detrimental record necessary for officers, CAPF’

Within the press convention, Partha Chatterjee reiterated his call for from the central executive to exempt Kovid-19 vaccines from GST. It’s to be recognized that the GST Council had closing month made up our minds to represent a Team of Ministers (GOM) to talk about this call for.