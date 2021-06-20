West Bengal Information: Mamta Banerjee executive disadvantaged Hindus of OBC quota – BJP alleges

West Bengal Information: The BJP on Sunday alleged that West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee has disadvantaged Hindu Different Backward Categories (OBC) communities in their justifiable share in reservation and illustration. Sharing a listing of applicants decided on for the submit of Sub-Inspectors underneath OBC-A quota in West Bengal Police, BJP West Bengal Co-In-Rate Amit Malviya tweeted, That is West Bengal Police Sub Inspector underneath OBC-A quota. This is the listing of in any case decided on applicants for the submit! Mamata Banerjee has no longer handiest got rid of an egalitarian trust in castes, however has additionally disadvantaged OBCs in their justifiable share of reservation and illustration, which is their proper. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Governor Dhankhar meets House Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, leaves from place of abode

Malviya claimed that out of 80 teams incorporated in OBC-A (Extra Backward), 72 are Muslims and about 40 teams in OBC-B (Backward) are Muslims. Thus, out of 170 teams indexed within the OBC class, 112 are Muslims. "The over-representation of Muslims within the OBC class in West Bengal is stunning," he stated.

In any other tweet, Malviya stated, "The primary vital situation for the advent of West Bengal was once non-Muslim majority. West Bengal isn't just a work of land however an concept the place free-thinking Bengali Hindus can reside and prosper. That concept is being violated by means of TMC, which is encouraging demographic trade."

He additional discussed that Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP ideologue, satisfied the British that West Bengal was once in large part Hindu-majority and must be divided like Punjab. Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee satisfied the British delegation that whilst Bengal had 56 p.c Muslims, West Bengal was once in large part a Hindu majority and must be divided like Punjab, whilst the Communists have been in prefer of dividing Punjab, they Sought after that the entire of Bengal must be given to Pakistan.

Malviya, the nationwide in-charge of BJP’s data division, tweeted, “Lately June 20 is West Bengal Day. Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee ensured that the in large part Hindu majority in West Bengal remained with India, in spite of the Muslim League’s insistence on making the entire of Bengal part of Pakistan. Consider what would had been the plight of Hindu Bengalis if this had no longer came about! By no means fail to remember.” (IANS Hindi)