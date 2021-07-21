West Bengal Information: Mamta’s roar towards the central executive – ‘performed hobe’ until BJP was once thrown out of energy

West Bengal Information: West Bengal Leader Minister and Trinamool Congress Leader Mamta Banerjee strongly attacked the central executive. Mamta stated that the folks of Bengal have rejected cash energy and feature selected mother-mati-manush. Trinamool Congress celebrates Martyrs’ Day on twenty first July. In this instance, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee addressed this system just about. All the way through her cope with, Mamta stated that the BJP took the rustic into darkness, ‘khela hobe’ until its ouster from energy on the Centre.Additionally Learn – PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana: 1.25 early life were given coaching below PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, know what’s the scheme?

The Bengal CM stated that some participants of the BJP are participants of human rights organizations. He has made a fallacious document. There was once no violence after polling in Bengal. We know the way they're pressurizing us simply sooner than vote casting. Now 'khela hobe' until BJP isn't ousted from energy. He stated that on August 16, Khela Diwas can be celebrated.

Whilst addressing the birthday celebration program, Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the central executive. Stated that- BJP is totally bent on dictatorship, our program in Tripura has been stopped. Is that this a democracy? They're destroying the establishments of the rustic. Now the Modi executive must plaster. Now we need to get started paintings.

Mamta Banerjee additional stated that the federal government is spying via Pegasus. Spending cash for espionage. Numbers of ministers and judges are being put on this, however it does now not make any distinction to us.

Mamta alleged that during the second one wave of Corona, the folks of the rustic have observed useless our bodies floating within the Ganges. Many of us have died because of loss of oxygen and the federal government says that now not a unmarried dying has passed off because of loss of oxygen. Mamta stated that she is handiest making rhetoric with the central executive.