West Bengal Information: Ministry of House Affairs withdraws ‘Z’ class safety to Mukul Roy, Mamta govt provides ‘Y’ class duvet

West Bengal, TMC, BJP, Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy Information Replace: Used to be the Nationwide Vice President of BJP and TMC prior to now (TMC) Former Union Minister Mukul Roy to enroll in (Mukul Roy) The safety middle gained has been withdrawn. Roy used to be given Z class safety. Simply earlier than the West Bengal meeting elections, his safety duvet used to be upgraded and Z class safety used to be given. Information company ANI quoted resources as pronouncing that Mukul Roy’s Mamta Banerjee once more (Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) His safety duvet used to be got rid of inside of per week of becoming a member of the birthday party. Additionally Learn – Tripura Information: Hypothesis of BJP MLAs and leaders leaving the birthday party in Tripura, Mukul Roy turned into the explanation

Union House Ministry an afternoon after Mukul Roy joined TMC (Ministry of House Affairs) their safety duvet by means of writing a letter to themselves (Central Safety Duvet) removing used to be sought. The letter used to be written final Saturday. 66-year-old Roy had were given Y+ class safety until then and the CRPF (CRPF) The workers have been posted underneath his coverage. In March 2021, in a brand new order of the Heart, the VIP safety unit of CRPF used to be directed to improve their safety. Since then 24-30 safety group of workers have been deployed underneath his coverage. Safety group of workers have been deployed diligently throughout the election marketing campaign and at his place of abode. After rejoining TMC after just about 4 years, the safety given to Mukul Roy from the Heart has been withdrawn. After this, the Bengal govt has supplied him with Y class safety. Additionally Learn – BJP MPs call for to divide Bengal into two portions, Mamta Banerjee mentioned – I can by no means permit this to occur

Right here resources mentioned that once becoming a member of TMC, Roy might quickly be made the birthday party’s vice-president. Mukul Roy had left TMC and joined BJP in November 2017 and returned to TMC once more on Friday, June 11, 2021. TMC leader and Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee on returning to the birthday party (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) welcomed his choice. He mentioned that extra other folks BJP (BJP Bengal) Will give up and sign up for Trinamool Congress. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Information: The girl had a dating with any person else, used to be crushed up bare within the stuffed panchayat, other folks saved making movies

Mamata Banerjee mentioned, Mukul (Roy) is our previous member and he’s again now. He used to be now not in a just right place within the BJP because the saffron birthday party had put force on him thru businesses, in consequence he used to be now not mentally calm. I will see that his well being had additionally deteriorated, as a result of nobody can keep within the BJP. This is a heartless birthday party and no human being can reside there.