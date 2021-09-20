West Bengal Information: Sukanta Majumdar changed Dilip Ghosh as BJP state president in West Bengal

West Bengal Information: The Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) has nominated Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar from Balurghat seat. (Sukanta Majumdar) Has been made the brand new president of the birthday celebration’s West Bengal unit. Within the backdrop of inner variations within the birthday celebration and leaders switching facets to the ruling Trinamool Congress, the birthday celebration has changed Dilip Ghosh with Majumdar. In keeping with a remark issued by means of the birthday celebration, Ghosh has been made the nationwide vp of the BJP. It’s noteworthy that there was once nonetheless 15 months (one and a part years) time for Ghosh’s tenure because the state president to finish.Additionally Learn – Uma Bharti mentioned – What’s the standing of officials, they pick out up our slippers, leaders do their…

In keeping with birthday celebration resources, the dialogue about Majumdar's identify as BJP's West Bengal unit president was once occurring for the previous few months, particularly after the birthday celebration's drubbing within the March-April meeting elections. . Mazumdar, 41, a PhD in Botany, has shut ties with Ghosh. He instructed newshounds, 'I thank the birthday celebration management for giving me this chance. The birthday celebration has grown more potent in the previous couple of years. I can paintings on making its basis more potent.

When requested how he would handle the interior variations within the birthday celebration and the issue of leaders leaving the birthday celebration, Majumdar, who's intently related to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, mentioned that those that are dedicated to the ideology of the BJP won't ever go away the birthday celebration. 4 BJP MLAs and one MP have joined the Trinamool Congress because the declaration of the meeting election leads to the state on Might 2.

