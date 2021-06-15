West Bengal Information: The girl had a courting with somebody else, used to be crushed up bare in a panchayat, other people saved making movies

West Bengal Information: An overly shameful incident has come to gentle from Alipurduar of West Bengal. The Panchayat has given any such shameful punishment to a girl, listening to that your hair will stand. The girl’s fault used to be that she had a courting with a non-man. Because of which the offended native other people beat the lady bare within the panchayat assembly after which took her to the village. The level of cruelty of the villagers used to be reached when the folks of the village made a photo-video of the lady and made it viral on social media. After observing the viral video, the police took motion towards the accused. To this point six other people had been arrested on this case. Additionally Learn – Video: Jaspreet Jassi and Jaipal Bhullar, the scary gangsters of Punjab killed within the come upon, had a praise of 15 lakhs

In keeping with the tips, within the assembly of the village's Salisi Sabha i.e. Panchayat, a tribal girl used to be bare and crushed up on fees of extramarital affair. Then he used to be made to move spherical the entire village. All over this, his photos and movies had been made viral on social media. This shameful incident took place on Thursday, but it surely used to be printed on Sunday evening.

This shameful incident is of Kumargram block of Alipurduar district. In keeping with police resources, the sufferer girl had an extramarital affair and had left the village with some other guy six months in the past, however after her courting with the mentioned guy deteriorated, she once more returned to her husband. In this, the village elders expressed their displeasure and on the behest of the village elders, the lady and her husband had been careworn mentally and bodily. After that the elders advised the tribal couple to be found in Salisi Sabha, Panchayat on Thursday afternoon. On this case, the lady’s husband used to be advised to stick out of society and the lady used to be given a shameful punishment.

The sufferer girl has alleged that all over the assembly, the lady used to be bare and crushed up. Then the youths of the village provide within the assembly tore the entire garments of the sufferer girl one after the other. The girl used to be taken bare in the entire village. All over this, some youths made a video and uploaded it on social media and by way of Sunday afternoon, the image of that shameful incident was viral on social media. The police have registered a case towards 8 other people after observing the video.

SP Bholanath Pandey mentioned that at the grievance of the sufferer girl, six other people had been arrested and brought on remand on Monday. Seek is on for different accused.