West Bengal Latest News: Amit Shah paid tribute to Shaheed Khudiram Bose, gave this big statement

West Bengal: Amit Shah pays homage to Khudiram Bose at native village in Pashchim Midnapore and and felicitates meets with Bose's family members with honorary garbs news: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, arrived in West Midnapore in West Bengal on Saturday afternoon and paid homage to Khudiram Bose's birthplace here, met his family members and honored him. Home minister Amit Shah also offered prayers at the Siddheshwari temple in Midnapore. Earlier, Shah paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda and praised him for taking the culture and values ​​of India to the world.

Amit Shah, who reached Midnapore, said, “I have come to tell those who do little politics inside Bengal that Khudiram Bose belonged to the whole of India, and Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil was as much of UP as he was of Bengal.” Those fighting for India’s freedom would never have imagined this kind of petty politics.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Khudiram Bose’s birthplace in West Midnapore, met his family members and honored him. Union Minister Shah said, came to the birthplace of Veer Shaheed Khudiram Bose and got the privilege of applying the soil here on the skull. The contribution of Bengal and Bengali sons in the freedom struggle was never forgotten by India and Khudiram Bose was the carrier of this tradition.

West Bengal: Home Minister Amit Shah worshiped at Siddheshwari Temple in Midnapore. pic.twitter.com/numd9DNuD9 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 19, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached Midnapore, offered prayers at the Siddheshwari Temple in Midnapore. Shah was accompanied by several leaders, including BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Martyr Khudiram Bose’s family pained

Gopal Basu, a member of Khudiram Bose’s family, said, BJP has given us some respect. No previous government has given us such respect. Neither is the Trinamool Congress.

There was no development in Khudiram Bose’s birthplace

Gopal Basu, a family member from the ancestral village of Shaheed Khudiram Bose, who came to meet Union Minister Amit Shah, said, “I would say to Amit Shah that there has been no development in Khudiram Bose’s birthplace. We only want the employment of youth.

Shah reached the birthplace of Vivekananda

Before Midnapore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in North Kolkata on Saturday morning. He said that the ideals of 19th century great men are even more relevant in today’s world. Shah, who visited West Bengal on a two-day tour, paid homage to Swami Vivekananda and praised him for bringing the culture and values ​​of India to the world.

In today’s time, the ideals of Swami Vivekananda are much more needed

Shah told media persons, “Swami Vivekananda brought India’s culture, outlook and values ​​to the world. They linked spirituality and modernity. After coming to his birthplace, I realized that his ideals continue to be relevant in today’s world, but in today’s time his ideals are much more needed. ” Shah said that the path shown by Swami Vivekananda, will lead not only India but the whole world to the path of prosperity.