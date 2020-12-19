West Bengal latest news: MLA who has given resignation said- I will apologize to CM Mamta Banerjee, along with TMC

West Bengal Latest News: Former TMC Asansol district chief Jitendra Tiwari says, “improving with TMC & will apologize to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.” Jitendra Tiwari, the TMC MLA and former chief of Asansol Municipal Corporation, who had resigned ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah in West Bengal, on Friday, reversed his decision on Friday night. Jitendra Tiwari met the minister of West Bengal and TMC leader Anoop Biswas on Friday night. TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari said, “I am with TMC and will apologize to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.” Also Read – Amit Shah will visit lunch at the farmer’s house after puja and road show in temples, during the visit to Bengal today amidst the chaos at TMC. Know the full schedule

Kolkata: Former TMC Asansol district chief Jitendra Tiwari meets West Bengal minister & TMC leader Aroop Biswas; says, "improved with TMC & will apologize to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee." Jitendra Tiwari had tendered his resignation from post of TMC Asansol dist chief on Dec 17. pic.twitter.com/1IrvuPY0ch – ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

Let us know that on the first Friday of the visit of Union Home Minister and former BJP President Amit Shah in Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress has received one stroke after another. Jitendra Tiwari, MLA of Pandeshwar and head of Asansol Municipal Corporation, had also left the party and there was talk that he could join the BJP, but now he has reversed his decision.

In fact, a day after four senior Trinamool Congress leaders, including two MLAs Shubhendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari, left Barrackpore MLA Sheilbhadra Dutta and MLA from Kanthi North constituency, Banashree Maiti also resigned on Friday. At the same time, the opposition CPI-M has also suffered a setback as MLA Taapsee Mandal left the party on Friday.

Barrackpore MLA Shilabhadra Dutta resigned from the Trinamool Congress on Friday. Dutta has been an MLA twice. Dutta said that he has sent his resignation by email to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. Shubendu Adhikari, a strong leader of the Trinamool Congress, has already resigned from the legislative post and from the party. Earlier, he resigned as a minister in the state government.

Late on Friday, Union Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah has reached Kolkata late on Friday night. State BJP vice-president Arjun Singh claimed that about 10-12 MLAs, Trinamool Congress and some leaders of other parties will also join BJP.