West Bengal Latest News: More than 50 TMC leaders will join BJP, claims BJP MP

new Delhi: BJP national spokesperson and MP Raju Bisht has made a big statement on the resignation of Minister Suvendu Adhikari and party MLA Mihir Goswami from the Mamta Banerjee government in West Bengal. He claimed that Mamta Banerjee's party had become a sinking ship. Going forward, more than 50 leaders of the Trinamool Congress are going to join the BJP as soon as possible. He said that in 2021 the people of the state will put the TMC government in the Bay of Bengal.

MP from Darjeeling seat of West Bengal and national spokesperson Raju Bisht told the INS over phone on Friday that, "Democracy is killing during Mamata Banerjee's rule. The constitution is in danger. Not only two leaders, but more than 50 MPs are going to resign from TMC and come to BJP."

Raju Bisht said, "It is time to save Bengal." The constitution is in danger. Democracy is being murdered. Municipal bodies are operating without elections. The Mayor of Siliguri was not elected. It seems clear that the Mamata Banerjee government wants to kill democracy."

BJP national spokesperson Raju Bisht said, "In 2021, Mamata Banerjee will not get good candidates. Good leaders of the Trinamool Congress are welcome in the BJP. In the coming times, the Trinamool Congress will become half."

Raju Bisht said, “It is important to have a fair election in West Bengal. The Governor is making right efforts in this direction, but the people of the ruling party are using inappropriate language against the Governor. The government of Bengal has put the constitution on ventilator. “