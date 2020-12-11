West Bengal Latest News: The Governor said- I have sent a report to MHA about the most shocking developments.

West Bengal Latest News: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I have sent a report about developments which are very disturbing to the central government which is not good for democratic values.” Also Read – MHA summons DGP, Chief Secretary of West Bengal: Attack on JP Nadda – Union Home Ministry summoned DGP and Chief Secretary of Bengal

Explain that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has summoned the Chief Secretary of the state and DGP for the attack on the convoy of the National President of BJP JP Nadda in West Bengal (West Bengal). According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs has summoned the West Bengal DGP and the Chief Secretary on 14 December.

At the same time, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, I have sent a report about the events which are very disturbing to the central government which is not good for democratic values. Governor Dhankhar has said that there is a dangerous game of inner and outer in West Bengal. The law and order situation is getting worse day by day in West Bengal.

I have sent a report to the Central Government about the extremely disturbing developments that do not augur well for democratic values: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar pic.twitter.com/oQMI1E246z – ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

Explain that on Thursday, BJP National President JP Nadda’s convoy was stoned by Trinamool (TMC) supporters in West Bengal.

According to sources, the Union Home Ministry had sought a report on the matter. Home Ministry has received the report of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar regarding law and order in West Bengal.

Ministry of Home Affairs has summoned DGP West Bengal and Chief Secretary on the law and order situation in the state: MHA sources – ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

