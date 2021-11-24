West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee met High Minister Narendra Modi, demanded this

Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi: West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) High Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Narendra Modi) met with. Throughout the assembly Mamta Banerjee High Minister Modi (PM Modi) Invited to inaugurate World Trade Meet.Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee will meet PM Modi these days, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy may also meet, that is the problem

I additionally spoke to PM Modi on Tripura violence: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee If Akhilesh (Samajwadi Birthday party leader Akhilesh Yadav) wishes our lend a hand, then we’re able to increase lend a hand, says Mamata Banerjee on being requested about UP Meeting elections %.twitter.com/V2XqY7mO4q – ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

Additionally Learn – West Bengal: Clashes between two factions of Trinamool Congress, bombs hurled, many injured

After the assembly, Mamta Banerjee advised that the problems associated with West Bengal, the jurisdiction of the Border Safety Drive, are with High Minister Modi. (BSF Jurisdiction) mentioned intimately and mentioned that it will have to be withdrawn. Additionally Learn – Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin and different cryptocurrencies to be banned in India, RBI in preparation for personal virtual forex