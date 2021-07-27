West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee met PM Modi, know on which problems have been mentioned

West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) met Top Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday. On assembly PM Modi, Mamta Banerjee stated that handiest after forming the federal government for the 3rd time, she had sought time to fulfill the Top Minister.Additionally Learn – After assembly Kamal Nath said- my outdated dating with Mamta Banerjee, got here to congratulate her

information company ANI has Quoting Mamta Banerjee, 'Nowadays there was once a courtesy assembly with the PM. All the way through the assembly, I raised the problem of COVID and the desire for extra vaccines and drugs within the state. I additionally raised the pending factor of adjusting the title of the state. In this factor, he stated, 'he's going to see'.

PM must name an all-party assembly at the Pegasus factor. There must be a Splendid Courtroom-monitored probe on this topic: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee %.twitter.com/on04H7z8MD – ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021



On the identical time, after the assembly, Mamta Banerjee additionally stated that the PM must name an all-party assembly at the Pegasus factor. The topic must be investigated below the supervision of the Splendid Courtroom.

Allow us to inform you that the Trinamool Congress leader is getting ready to play a large function on the nationwide degree sooner than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. That is the primary Delhi consult with of Mamta Banerjee, who’s in energy in West Bengal for the 3rd time in a row, after successful the meeting elections. Previous, Mamata Banerjee had left for the nationwide capital after attending a unique assembly of the state cupboard in Kolkata.

Earlier than assembly PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee additionally met senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma. After assembly Mamta, Kamal Nath stated that he had come to congratulate the Trinamool Congress leader on her occasion’s victory within the meeting elections. “We’ve now not mentioned any technique,” he advised newshounds. Our occasion leaders will talk about about this. We’ve mentioned the present state of affairs and the problem of inflation.

