West Bengal: Mamta Banerjee would possibly reshuffle the cupboard, hope to incorporate those new faces!

West Bengal Information: Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee would possibly reshuffle the cupboard quickly because of loss of full-time ministers in two main departments like finance and panchayats. New faces may also be given an opportunity within the reshuffle. The cupboard reshuffle is more likely to occur this week. Within the closing 11 years of Trinamool Congress rule, Mamata Banerjee has no longer made any adjustments in two departments – Finance and Panchayat and Rural Construction. With the surprising demise of Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee and Finance Minister Amit Mitra’s incapacity to proceed as minister and MLA on grounds of well being, Banerjee is left and not using a possibility however to reshuffle the cupboard.Additionally Learn – West Bengal: Discord in BJP is at its height, Dilip Ghosh mentioned – Those that aren’t pleased with the management must go away

Resources indicated that Mitra would possibly proceed as an marketing consultant to the finance division, the place he’ll have the standing and tool of a full-time minister. Resources indicated that the CM himself would possibly care for the finance division and there are sturdy indications that Mamata Banerjee’s maximum depended on good friend Chandrima Bhattacharya is also given the standing of minister of state within the finance division. Just lately Chandrima has represented West Bengal in GST Council conferences and is also given further fee, who could also be the Minister of State for Well being. Additionally Learn – NIA Arrests Bangladeshi Terrorist: Bangladeshi terrorist arrested in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee is also in talks with the finance division, however her actual take a look at might be to discover a appropriate individual for the panchayat division. The dept that has held the important thing to the Trinamool’s good fortune within the closing 3 elections. Really useful executive schemes for rural Bengal were most commonly performed in the course of the Panchayat Division. Additionally Learn – Bypoll Effects: Vote counting of 29 meeting by-elections together with 3 Lok Sabha of the rustic lately

There also are indications that Shobhandev Chatterjee, the agriculture minister who had resigned from the Bhawanipur meeting seat to win the CM, would possibly get the prized posting of turning into the brand new panchayat minister. Chatterjee gained from Khardah in North 24 Parganas by means of a margin of over 93,000 votes.

Udayan Guha, who gained the by-election from Dinhata in Cooch Behar district by means of a document margin of one.6 lakh votes, is also the brand new member of the ministry. Gautam Dev had treated the North Bengal Construction Division within the earlier cupboard, however after his defeat within the meeting elections, the essential portfolio is with the Leader Minister himself. Shabina Yasmin of Malda is the Minister of State within the division. Guha can develop into the brand new minister of this division.

(Enter: IANS)