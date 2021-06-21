West Bengal: Many BJP leaders left the celebration, joined TMC

Kolkata: BJP has were given some other setback in West Bengal. Right here many celebration leaders have left BJP and joined TMC. Alipurduar district’s celebration president Ganga Prasad Sharma joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday. Following within the footsteps of Ganga Prasad Sharma, seven different BJP leaders within the province additionally joined the Trinamool Congress. Right through this, the chief of the ruling celebration within the state, Mukul Roy claimed that that is the start of the top of the saffron celebration in Bengal. Rai had lately left the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress. Additionally Learn – War in BJP over contesting elections below the management of Yogi Adityanath? UP minister mentioned – CM shall be determined after victory

Mukul Rai mentioned that the BJP had emerged with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and it had received many seats in North Bengal and now the decline of the saffron celebration will get started from this area. He alleged, 'It is just a glimpse of what will occur subsequent. The downfall of BJP is close to within the state.

Impressed by means of the religion that folks of Bengal bestowed upon @MamataOfficial and her environment friendly governance, @BJP4Bengal's District President from Alipurduar, Shri Ganga Prasad Sharma, joined the AITC circle of relatives lately. We welcome him warmly! %.twitter.com/cKRzcKd7h9 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 21, 2021

When Mukul Rai was once requested that BJP MLA Shubhendu Adhikari had requested him to give up the celebration in addition to give up the celebration if he was once elected on a BJP price ticket, Rai mentioned, “To begin with he will have to see that his father is Shishir Adhikari.” What did you do?’

Rai was once relating to the Trinamool Congress’s call for for disqualification of Kanthi MP Sishir Adhikari, who left the TMC and joined the BJP. Ganga Prasad Sharma alleged that the BJP neglected the feelings of the grassroot employees right through the price ticket distribution for the meeting elections.