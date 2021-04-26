West Bengal Meeting Elections 2021: TMC MP Nusrat the place Bolin- Election Fee listens extra to PM and HM

Between the second one wave of Kovid-19 and powerful safety preparations, polling for 34 seats within the state within the 7th part of the West Bengal meeting elections is happening from 7 am on Monday morning. TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi has voted at a polling station in Kolkata. TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, who arrived for vote casting, accused the Election Fee (Election Fee) of over-listening and obeying High Minister Narendra Modi (PM MODI) and House Minister (HM) Amit Shah (Election Fee). is. Nusrat has additionally claimed to have reinforce for CM Mamta Banerjee’s face all over the place. Additionally Learn – Bengal Polls seventh Section Vote casting Reside Updates: Vote casting in 34 seats in seventh part, 17.47% polling until 9:30 am

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi stated, “Anywhere I campaigned, just one face noticed our CM’s reinforce…. That EC (Election Fee) used to be napping on the time of all this. When the PM determined that he would now not habits any public rally, the Election Fee determined to near all public conferences. It listens extra to PM and HM. ” Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee’s goal, said- Individuals are eager about ‘Kovid Ki Baat’ and now not in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Anywhere I’ve been campaigning I’ve observed folks’s reinforce for just one face-our CM’s…Why used to be EC napping all this whilst? When PM determined he received’t hang any public conferences, EC determined to name off all public conferences. It listens to PM & HM greater than someone else: Nusrat Jahan Ruhi %.twitter.com/cg7Lp1xwxc Additionally Learn – Bengal Polls 2021: Union Minister Babul Supriyo, spouse additionally certain for 2d time – ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

This remark of the TMC MP got here to the easiest choice of 15,889 circumstances of Kovid-19 in at some point on Sunday, whilst 57 extra deaths got here an afternoon after the deaths.

Between the second one wave of Kovid-19 and powerful safety preparations, polling is happening in 34 seats of the state from 7 am on Monday morning underneath the 7th part of the West Bengal meeting elections. Lengthy queues of electorate have been observed at maximum polling stations. Other folks have been observed looking forward to their flip at their polling stations, following the measures to keep away from Corona. On this part, greater than 86 lakh electorate will make a decision the destiny of 284 applicants in 34 seats, together with Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee’s house constituency Bhawanipur.

Tell us that within the 7th part, votes are being solid at 12,068 polling stations in 9 meeting seats in Murshidabad and West Vardhman districts and 6 seats in South Dinajpur and Malda districts and 4 seats in Kolkata. Those come with Bhawanipur constituency from the place Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee is the present MLA and she or he is a resident of this area. Banerjee has contested from Nandigram this time and has nominated his celebration’s senior chief and state energy minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay from his house constituency.

The BJP has nominated actor Rudranil Ghosh from Bhawanipur as its candidate, who left the Trinamool Congress and joined the saffron celebration. Six-phase vote casting has already ended within the state. The polling for the final and 8th part shall be hung on Thursday. Votes shall be counted on Might 2.