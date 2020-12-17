West Bengal News: One more blow to Mamta government – now this leader relinquished the post of chairman of Asansol Municipal Corporation

West Bengal News: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has received another setback among the enthusiasts of the West bengal assembly election in West Bengal. Jitendra Tiwari (Jitendra Tiwari), chairman of Asansol Municipal Corporation, also resigned as soon as TMC MLA Shubhendu Adhikari left the party. Please tell that on Friday, Jitendra Tiwari was going to have an important meeting with TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, before that he resigned from the post of chairman of Asansol Municipal Corporation. In such a situation, the problem of Trinamool is seen increasing now. Also Read – Demand in Bengal, Ruckus in Assam: What will be BJP’s stand on citizenship law before Assembly elections?

In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP (BJP), which performed brilliantly in the Lok Sabha elections before the Assembly elections, are seen to be bitter. Jitendra Tiwari said that the issues that he had raised for the development of Asansol, there is no discussion on those issues, due to which he resigned.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Jitendra Tiwari had made a big claim regarding Shubhendu Adhikari. Jitendra Tiwari had said that Shubhendu Adhikari told me that he was going to join BJP. It is known that apart from Shubhendu Adhikari, many leaders-MLAs including Sheelbhadra Dutta, Jotu Lahiri, Rajiv Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari have raised their voices against the TMC leadership.

Jitendra Tiwari said that Asansol was deprived of Rs 2000 crore from the smart city project of the central government. According to Tiwari, he has been barred from taking money from several projects of the Center due to political reasons. Because of this, Asansol has suffered. Since then, he is very angry with the Trinamool Congress.