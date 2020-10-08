Entertainment

West Bengal: Protest in BJP’s protest march, clash between activists and police, lathicharge, arson

October 8, 2020
4 Min Read

West Bengal News upadtes: In West Bengal, BJP workers protested during the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ agitation in Kolkata, including the state, on Thursday in protest against the killing of its leaders and workers. The police stopped the huge gathering of BJP workers, but there was a clash between the BJP workers and the police. The police charged sticks and used water canons to disperse the BJP workers. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress released first list of 21 candidates of Bihar, see list

Police used tear gas shells and water canons on BJP workers protesting under the Nabanna Chalo movement in Howrah over the alleged killings of BJP leaders in the state. At the same time, BJP workers have set fire to several tires on the road against the killings of their workers in Howrah during the party’s statewide ‘Nabna Chalo’ movement. Police has used tear gas shells and water canon on BJP workers.

BJP workers are protesting in the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ movement in Kolkata over the alleged killings of BJP workers. While a large number of police forces are deployed to control the protests. BJP workers have called the party’s statewide ‘Nabna Chalo’ movement today.

In-charge of West Bengal and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “We are protesting democratically, but Mamta ji has tried to convert our peaceful protest into violent protest.” The goons pelted stones at us along with the police.

Vijayvargiya said, all the workers are wearing masks. Are the rules only for us? Mamta ji performs with thousands of people, and we are being taught the lesson of social distinction. Do the same rules not apply to them?

Let us know that Shukla, a municipal councilor in North 24 Parganas, was shot dead on 4 October on Sunday evening by assailants riding on a motorcycle in Titagarh, about 20 km from here.

In this case, on October 7, the West Bengal CID arrested another person and detained two others in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla. Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts reached the spot on Wednesday and had taken samples from there as part of the investigation process.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.