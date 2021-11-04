West Bengal: Senior TMC chief Subrata Mukherjee dies of middle assault, CM Mamta expressed deep grief

West Bengal Information These days: Subrata Mukherjee, a minister within the West Bengal govt and senior chief of TMC, died of a middle assault on Thursday. Consistent with information company ANI, Mukherjee breathed his ultimate at SSKM Health facility in Kolkata. He used to be 75 years outdated and have been unwell for the previous a number of days.Additionally Learn – West Bengal Information: Firecrackers will be capable of burn for two hours on Diwali and Kali Puja in West Bengal, however that is the situation

State Leader Minister and TMC leader Mamta Banerjee herself has showed this. He stated that the senior leaders of the celebration are now not on this international. The CM additional stated that the mortal stays of the senior chief might be saved in Kolkata's Rabindra Sadan on Friday morning in order that other folks will pay their ultimate respects to him.

West Bengal minister & senior TMC chief Subrata Mukherjee passes away at SSKM clinic in Kolkata on the age of 75, confirms CM Mamata Banerjee. His mortal stays might be saved at Rabindra Sadan, Kolkata the next day to come morning for other folks to pay their ultimate respects, says CM (Report percent) percent.twitter.com/F3PjPZK4ZL – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

