West Bengal Through Election 2021: How a lot belongings does Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have, have you learnt…

West Bengal Through Election 2021: Have you learnt how a lot belongings West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has? Consistent with the affidavit given to the Election Fee (EC), CM Mamata Banerjee has about Rs 69,255 in money. This knowledge used to be given when he had filed nomination for Nandigram meeting elections. The affidavit which used to be filed on his behalf right through that election. Then he confirmed deposits of about 12 lakh, 2 thousand 356 rupees within the checking account. The CM has an funding of Rs 18,490 within the type of Nationwide Financial savings Certificates (NSC). Alternatively, if we speak about jewelry, they have got simplest 9 grams of jewelery.

Trinamool were given a bumper victory, Mamta had misplaced the election

Within the Bengal meeting elections held this yr, right through the announcement of the state's election effects on Might 2, Mamata Banerjee needed to face a crushing defeat by the hands of her outdated colleague Shuvendu Adhikari. Shuvendu Adhikari defeated Mamta Banerjee by means of 1 thousand 956 votes. In spite of this, because of the bumper victory of TMC within the state, he took oath as CM.

Mamta will contest by-election from Bhawanipur, Priyanka will give festival to Didi

Consistent with the constitutional association, Mamata Banerjee, who’s sitting at the chair of CM, has to contest the by-election inside 6 months. The dates were introduced for this and now to avoid wasting the CM’s chair, Mamta has to win the election and are available to the home. For this, she is attempting her success this time from Bhawanipur within the by-election.

On the identical time, from Bhawanipur seat Mamata Banerjee can be contested by means of Priyanka Tibrewal, who’s a legal professional by means of career who may be the vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha. Priyanka had joined BJP within the yr 2014. Priyanka is a well known legal professional of the Prime Courtroom, who has additionally been a prison guide to BJP MP Babul Supriyo.

BJP candidate Priyanka has given the slogan of Bhabanipur Niger Meyakei Chhaye, attacking Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Bangla Niger Meyakei Chhaye’ (Bengal desires its daughter) marketing campaign. When Priyanka Tibriwal used to be requested what could be her slogan within the by-election, she mentioned, ‘I used to be born in Bhawanipur, Mamta used to be no longer born there.’