West Bengal Via Election 2021: Votes will likely be forged on September 30 for 3 seats, declared public vacation

West Bengal Via Election 2021: Via-elections are to be hung on September 30 for 3 seats of West Bengal, Bhawanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur. Vote casting will likely be hung on those 3 seats on these days. For this, the Executive of West Bengal has issued a memorandum mentioning September 30 as a public vacation for by-elections in 3 constituencies- Samserganj and Jangipur meeting constituencies and Bhawanipur meeting constituency. Allow us to tell that Mamta Banerjee is contesting from Bhawanipur meeting constituency.Additionally Learn – Introduced retirement from politics leaving BJP, ‘Didi ki TMC’ got here and stated Babul Supriyo – I’m satisfied now

West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee has stuffed the shape for Bhawanipur by-election. Mamta had reached Alipore to document her papers. Via-elections will likely be hung on September 30 for the Bhawanipur meeting seat of Bengal. BJP has nominated Priyanka Tibrewal from this seat. On the similar time, Congress has no longer fielded a candidate from this seat. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Via Election 2021: How a lot assets does Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have, are you aware…

The by-election for Bhawanipur seat will likely be hung on 30 September (Thursday). At the similar day, by-elections will likely be held in Samserganj and Jangipur seats in West Bengal in addition to in Pipli constituency of Odisha. The counting of votes will happen on October 3. Additionally Learn – Congress will box a candidate towards Mamta Banerjee within the by-election, the verdict was once taken within the assembly of the state committee

Lockdown restrictions proceed in West Bengal until 30 September

The Bengal executive has as soon as once more prolonged the corona similar restrictions carried out within the state until 30 September. At the side of this, night time curfew may be acceptable from 11 pm to five am. Its notification was once issued through the state executive. At the side of this, there may be a ban at the operation of native trains within the state.

No knowledge has been given within the notification about operating native trains within the state. Allow us to tell that the operation of native trains has been stopped within the state since Might 7. Allow us to tell that there also are by-elections in Bengal on 30 September in 3 meeting constituencies together with Bhawanipur and with this the festive season may be beginning. In view of this, the state executive has prolonged the length of lockdown to 30 September.