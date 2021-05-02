West Bengal Vidhan Sabha Chunav Effects are living: TMC wins majority in early trends- know which seat received are living

West Bengal Vidhan Sabha Chunav Effects are living: West Bengal Meeting Election 292 Effects after balloting on seats lately (West Bengal Meeting elections 2021 consequence) Announcement is underway. This time within the Bengal elections, the principle contest is between the ruling celebration Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration. We until you West Bengal Vidhan Sabha Chunav Are turning in effects each and every 2nd. Tell us that from March 27 to April 29, elections had been held in 8 stages for the 294 seats of the West Bengal Legislative Meeting. Alternatively, elections had been canceled because of the demise of applicants in two seats of the 7th section because of Corona an infection and now elections will likely be hung on 13 Would possibly in each those seats. Tell us that within the 2016 meeting elections within the state, Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC received 211, BJP 3 seats and Congress with 76 seats. Additionally Learn – Assam Meeting Elections Consequence Reside: Will BJP shape executive in Assam? Or will Congress come again strongly

The counting of votes will happen at 108 counting facilities the place a three-tier safety association has been made the place EVMs and voter verifiable paper audit path (VVPAT) were stored beneath tight safety within the robust room. A minimum of 292 observers and 256 firms of central safety forces were deployed at counting facilities unfold over 23 districts. In keeping with the authentic, there are most 15 counting facilities in South 24 Parganas whilst one counting middle has been arrange in Kalipamong, Alipurduar and Jhargram. Counting of votes will get started at 8 within the morning on Sunday. Additionally Learn – Nandigram Election Consequence Reside Updates: Suvendu Adhikari is main over Mamata Banerjee via 8100 votes in Nandigram seat, know newest

Know which seat received the Bengal election right here

Additionally Learn – Bengal Chunav Parinam Newest Updates: Whose Executive in Bengal? Will Mamata Banerjee come again or will BJP win!