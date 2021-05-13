West Bengal Violence Factor Updates: Governor Reaches Violence Affected Cooch Behar District, This Remark Made

West Bengal, West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Coochbehar, post-poll violence, West Bengal violence: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor (Governor), who arrived in Coochbehar to take inventory of the post-poll violence that came about after the elections in West Bengal, stated on Thursday, “4 states and one Union Territory” Election was once held. Why did the violence handiest occur in Bengal? The federal government machine didn’t give me knowledge. I determined that I can take all imaginable steps, which is able to inspire the folks. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar stated, it’s my duty to give protection to, keep and stay the Charter. Additionally Learn – After administering oaths to Mamta Banerjee’s ministers, the Governor gave the recommendation … So that is the tip of democracy

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar met with the sufferers of the violence in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar after the elections within the state.

Provide an explanation for that at the eve of the scheduled consult with to the spaces suffering from violence after the election in Cooch Behar district of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to him on Wednesday claiming that the comparable steps had been followed by means of his predecessor governors within the subject of visiting the spaces Violation of the long-term protocol. “It’s my responsibility to give protection to, offer protection to and offer protection to the Charter. Banerjee had additionally alleged in her letter that CM Dhankhar was once talking at once to the state govt officers and giving orders to them, whilst she had additionally advised him no longer to take action previously.

The Leader Minister stated in his letter, “I got here to grasp from social media that you’re going to Cooch Behar unilaterally on Might 13, unfortunately, I feel this can be a violation of the long-term regulations which have been in position for the final a number of many years.” He had informed the governor, “Due to this fact, I might hope that you are going to observe the well-established regulations of the protocol, and keep away from arbitrary choices relating to visits to the areas.” The Leader Minister made connection with the Protocol Laws of the House Division of the State Executive, consistent with which the excursions of the Governor are finalized by means of the Secretary to the Governor after taking orders from the Executive. Please inform that the Governor had stated on Tuesday that he’s going to consult with the spaces suffering from the post-election violence in Cooch Behar district on Might 13. Considerably, the Leader Minister stated that previously, no less than 16 other folks have died within the post-election violence in Bengal.