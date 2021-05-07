West Bengal Violence: MHA staff arriving at Raj Bhavan taking inventory of post-election violence in West Bengal

West Bengal Violence, MHA, Kolkata, West Bengal governor, West Bengal, Information : To evaluate the truth and flooring prerequisites of post-poll violence incidents in West Bengal (West Bengal), on Thursday, reviewed the location in some violence affected districts, adopted through every other day as of late in Kolkata on Friday. Have met the Governor at Raj Bhavan. Please inform that 16 other folks have died within the post-election violence in several portions of the state, consistent with Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee. Additionally Learn – Greater than 1 lakh energetic circumstances in 12 states, Well being Ministry stated – Corona rising unexpectedly in 9 states

A four-member fact-finding staff of the Union House Ministry reached West Bengal on Thursday. This staff has been entrusted with the accountability of investigating the reasons of violence within the state after the meeting elections. The staff has visited some puts in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas to evaluate the bottom state of affairs. After this, on Friday, a 4-member staff met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The day earlier than, the staff visited the State Secretariat and met the Leader Secretary, House Secretary and Director Normal of Police. As of late is the second one day of the staff's excursion on Friday.

4 member MHA staff led through Govind Mohan, Further Secretary, Ministry of House Affairs, Executive of India met West Bengal Governor as of late at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata.

Resources stated that the staff participants met the highest officers of the state executive and the affected households. Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that 16 other folks have died in post-election violence in several portions of the state. The BJP has alleged that TMC-backed goons killed a lot of its activists, attacked feminine participants and vandalized houses and looted retail outlets.

Officers stated that the staff, headed through the Further Secretary of the Ministry of House Affairs, visited the State Secretariat and met the Leader Secretary, House Secretary and Director Normal of Police. He stated that the staff visited some puts in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas to evaluate the bottom state of affairs.

In Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, the staff participants met the circle of relatives of the haran officer killed within the violence. The officers had stated that on Friday, the staff will meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and ask him to present a file at the post-election violence.