West Bengal will have a triangular contest, Congress will combine with Left parties

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: In West Bengal, the stage is ready for a triangular contest in the forthcoming assembly elections. In this election, there will be competition between the Left parties alliance with TMC, BJP and Congress. In this regard, the Congress high command formally approved the proposal to tie up with the Left parties on Thursday. State Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary gave this information by tweeting.

He said, "The Congress high command formally approved an alliance with the Left parties in the West Bengal assembly elections today."

Congress's West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasad said, "In this election, the Congress will contest in this alliance with full power. This election is to save the identity, culture and values ​​of West Bengal, which are being tried to hurt. "

Prasad had recently visited West Bengal and informed the leadership by taking the opinion of the leaders and party workers of the State Congress Committee there. After this, the leadership has given the go-ahead to the alliance.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the Left and Congress contested the elections together. Although both of them are the main antagonists in Kerala.