West Ham figure accused of brutally beating his cat pleaded guilty: how many years in jail could he receive

Soccer player Kurt Zouma mistreats his cat

Kurt Zouma He pleaded guilty this Tuesday before the British Justice of have abused your cat, as a result of the dissemination of a video that provoked indignant reactions on social networks in February of this year. The 27-year-old defender brutally beat his pet with his younger brother Yoan, 24, who recorded the scene.

Both appeared this Tuesday before a London court and where prosecutor Hazel Stevens assured that the feline was “kicked like a soccer ball”, according to statements published by the English site The Sun. It was she who explained that the cat, which is already under the care of an organization that protects animal rightswas the victim of “unnecessary suffering and fear” that will cause him trauma to relate to humans in the future.

In addition, the prosecutor asserted that in the video the soccer player can be heard shouting: “I swear I will kill him.” Therefore, she asked for an exemplary sentence: “Treating family pets in this way does not demonstrate good role model behavior. Both have a position of responsibility as footballers. They are role models whose actions are copied.”

Kurt Zouma appeared this Tuesday before a London magistrate (Reuters)

Zouma faces a sentence of up to five years in prison. due to the hardening of this type of sentence in 2021 and despite the fact that already paid a fine close to USD 320 thousand, money that was donated to animal protection associations. For its part, the sports company Adidas broke a sponsorship contract with him.

The West Ham defender’s two cats have been in the hands of the RSCPA animal protection society since February. which initiated a process for Kurt and Yoan Zouma to be charged under the legislation for the protection of animal welfare. The London club did not suspend the player and even made him play a game the night the case was revealed, sparking a huge wave of protests.

The English team maintained at that time that, according to the information available to the club, the cats had not “suffered any physical injury”, something that was denied in court.. The prosecutor revealed that the attacked animal had a soft tissue trauma. The sentence will be known on June 1.

KEEP READING:

Real Madrid’s plan B to replace the frustrated arrival of Mbappé

Ancelotti’s unique response that caused laughter in the Champions League preview: “If I have a fat player…”

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo was resolved: the decision of the new Manchester United manager

“Italy is Milan!”: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s effusive speech and final reaction that caused madness in the locker room

Luis Suárez is looking for a club: “They called me from Argentine football”